3,293 Shares in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 14.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 5.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

Weibo stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13. Weibo Co. has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $64.70.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WB shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

