$35.90 Million in Sales Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will report sales of $35.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.70 million and the highest is $36.10 million. RBB Bancorp posted sales of $33.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $140.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.40 million to $140.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $148.45 million, with estimates ranging from $145.10 million to $151.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 31.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RBB shares. Stephens lowered RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

RBB Bancorp stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.34. The stock had a trading volume of 21,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $475.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.90. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $500,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 53.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 286,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 99,997 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 34.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

