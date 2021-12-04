3,525 Shares in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Acquired by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

THRM stock opened at $85.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.36. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.16.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.