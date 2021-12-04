$39.61 Million in Sales Expected for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will announce sales of $39.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.55 million to $39.67 million. Getty Realty posted sales of $36.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year sales of $154.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $154.44 million to $154.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $161.71 million, with estimates ranging from $158.67 million to $164.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $39.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.61 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 51.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GTY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Getty Realty by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Getty Realty by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,910,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 36.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 246.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 14.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $25.94 and a twelve month high of $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.14%.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

