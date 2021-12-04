44 Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,040 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Allstate accounts for about 0.9% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 88.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 150.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALL opened at $108.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $102.44 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.21.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

