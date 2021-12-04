44 Wealth Management LLC Buys 579 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Ameren makes up 2.2% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 28,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ameren by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Ameren by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE opened at $85.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.55.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

