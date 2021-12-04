44 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

44 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,285,000 after buying an additional 83,865 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 30,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 170.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 236,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,647,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $420,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total value of $141,409.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,066. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

NYSE:ROK opened at $345.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.13 and a 52-week high of $353.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $323.07 and a 200 day moving average of $305.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

