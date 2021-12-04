44 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

44 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,791 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Intel by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lowered their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $200.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.80.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

