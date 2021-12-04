44 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

44 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Hershey by 259.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 190,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,170,000 after purchasing an additional 137,461 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 29.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $889,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,181.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,971 shares of company stock worth $5,847,505 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HSY opened at $179.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.44. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $183.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

