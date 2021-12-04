44 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

NYSE:MS opened at $98.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $61.86 and a 1 year high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.