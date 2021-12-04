$5.65 Million in Sales Expected for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) This Quarter

Analysts expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to post sales of $5.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.70 million. MediWound reported sales of $6.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year sales of $23.90 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $26.15 million, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $26.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 332.31% and a negative net margin of 44.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Aegis cut their price objective on shares of MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of MediWound stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.40. 69,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,232. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69. MediWound has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $65.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA purchased a new position in MediWound in the third quarter worth $1,212,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MediWound by 12.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MediWound by 47.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MediWound by 198.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 30,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 20,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the first quarter valued at $93,000. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

