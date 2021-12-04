$5.87 EPS Expected for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to post earnings per share of $5.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.58 and the lowest is $3.51. Avis Budget Group posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,730.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year earnings of $21.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.50 to $23.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $19.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $25.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on CAR shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $191.50.

In related news, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $68,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total value of $940,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 136.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,244,000 after buying an additional 646,253 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 2,786.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 407,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,774,000 after buying an additional 393,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,017,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,715,000 after buying an additional 312,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 130.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 519,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,466,000 after buying an additional 294,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAR stock traded down $6.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.22. 869,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,028. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $545.11. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

