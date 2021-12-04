5,224 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Purchased by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 214,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 90,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter.

SRLN opened at $45.40 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average is $45.91.

