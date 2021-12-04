5,830 Shares in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 292,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 503.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 202,454 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 23.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 673.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

