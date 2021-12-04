6,632 Shares in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Purchased by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 5.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,604,757,000 after buying an additional 1,605,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,987,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,595,921,000 after acquiring an additional 459,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in WestRock by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,945,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,766,000 after acquiring an additional 504,456 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in WestRock by 8.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,394,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,329,000 after acquiring an additional 482,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,405,000 after acquiring an additional 264,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WRK. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.77.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $44.76 on Friday. WestRock has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average is $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. WestRock’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

