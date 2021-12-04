690 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Purchased by Zhang Financial LLC

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2021

Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RYH opened at $293.95 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $251.96 and a 12 month high of $321.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $302.80 and a 200-day moving average of $300.23.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.