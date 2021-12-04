690 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Purchased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RYH opened at $293.95 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $251.96 and a 12 month high of $321.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $302.80 and a 200-day moving average of $300.23.

