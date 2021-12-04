725 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Bought by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 725 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,654,913 shares of company stock valued at $570,345,242 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Shares of FB stock opened at $306.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $853.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.79. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

