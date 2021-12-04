7,288 Shares in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

AvePoint stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29. AvePoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

In related news, Chairman Xunkai Gong bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $238,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sophia Wu sold 35,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $246,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

