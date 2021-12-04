$75.87 Million in Sales Expected for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will report sales of $75.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.90 million and the highest is $77.80 million. Target Hospitality posted sales of $51.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year sales of $284.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.50 million to $287.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $318.57 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $330.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.50 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Target Hospitality by 547.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TH remained flat at $$3.55 during trading hours on Monday. 100,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

