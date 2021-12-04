7,594 Shares in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Bought by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOOR. FMR LLC grew its stake in Masonite International by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,943,000 after buying an additional 277,835 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Masonite International by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 646,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,226,000 after acquiring an additional 186,333 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Masonite International during the 2nd quarter worth $13,487,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Masonite International by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 420,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,029,000 after acquiring an additional 119,610 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Masonite International by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,253,000 after acquiring an additional 107,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $109.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.87 and its 200-day moving average is $114.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $92.08 and a 12-month high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

