79,690 Shares in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 79,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 124,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 37,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,174,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,349,000 after acquiring an additional 826,799 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sunworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sunworks by 1,687.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 22,982 shares in the last quarter. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ SUNW opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57. Sunworks, Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $29.37. The firm has a market cap of $112.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunworks Profile

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

