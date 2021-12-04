79,934 Shares in Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 79,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.32% of Venus Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Venus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Venus Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VENA opened at $10.07 on Friday. Venus Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.05.

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VENA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA).

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.