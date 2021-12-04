$82.05 Million in Sales Expected for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will announce sales of $82.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.66 million and the highest is $82.32 million. Alithya Group reported sales of $54.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year sales of $333.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $332.88 million to $335.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $359.41 million, with estimates ranging from $348.88 million to $369.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alithya Group.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALYA. Desjardins raised shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alithya Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.36.

Alithya Group stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALYA. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 35,194 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 20.1% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,090,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 349,635 shares in the last quarter. 30.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

