83,627 Shares in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 83,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Sabby Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 226.8% in the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 271,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 188,115 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $628,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 50.0% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 749,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after buying an additional 249,999 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on VINC shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

VINC opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

