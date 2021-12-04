8PAY Price Tops $0.0679 on Exchanges (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 4th. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $315,847.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0679 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00059756 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,058.89 or 0.08256352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00064893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00084092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,552.20 or 0.98761999 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002626 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.