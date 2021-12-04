$902.84 Million in Sales Expected for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will report sales of $902.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $952.73 million and the lowest is $892.50 million. Roku posted sales of $649.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.64.

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $4.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,155,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,560. Roku has a 1 year low of $199.14 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 101.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $290.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total transaction of $26,368,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,751,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 506,541 shares of company stock worth $147,734,623. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,380,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 483,373 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Roku by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,985 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Roku by 97,797.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,685,000 after purchasing an additional 293,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

