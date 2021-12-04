A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.78% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 103.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,006,000 after acquiring an additional 284,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 23.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after buying an additional 75,711 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 24.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,797,000 after buying an additional 67,808 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 64.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 56,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $80.93. The stock has a market cap of $697.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 55.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $114,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $1,504,495.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,737 shares of company stock valued at $4,994,043. 25.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMRK shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

