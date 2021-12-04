A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Trading Down 6%

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) were down 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $62.19 and last traded at $62.66. Approximately 9,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 112,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.66.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMRK shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $697.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of -0.46.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.69% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $1,504,495.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Aquilino sold 1,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,737 shares of company stock valued at $4,994,043 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

