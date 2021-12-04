AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Update

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the October 31st total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VLVLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

VLVLY opened at $21.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.29. AB Volvo has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.31%. As a group, analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.