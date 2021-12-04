AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Update

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the October 31st total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
VLVLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.
VLVLY opened at $21.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.29. AB Volvo has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
About AB Volvo (publ)
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
