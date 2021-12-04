AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,284 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 2.0% of Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Truist raised their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.58.

NYSE ABBV opened at $118.85 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $210.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

