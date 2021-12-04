Abrdn’s (ABDN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Abrdn (LON:ABDN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on the stock.
ABDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 289 ($3.78) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abrdn presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 301.29 ($3.94).
ABDN stock opened at GBX 233.90 ($3.06) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00. Abrdn has a 1 year low of GBX 226.50 ($2.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 300.40 ($3.92). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 252.52.
About Abrdn
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
