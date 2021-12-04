Abrdn’s (ABDN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Abrdn (LON:ABDN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on the stock.

ABDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 289 ($3.78) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abrdn presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 301.29 ($3.94).

ABDN stock opened at GBX 233.90 ($3.06) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00. Abrdn has a 1 year low of GBX 226.50 ($2.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 300.40 ($3.92). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 252.52.

In other news, insider Hannah Grove bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £75,900 ($99,163.84). Also, insider Stephanie Bruce purchased 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £135,680 ($177,266.79).

Abrdn

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

