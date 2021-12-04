Absolute Software (TSE:ABST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.89

Absolute Software Corp (TSE:ABST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$10.89 and last traded at C$10.94, with a volume of 44482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.09.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$541.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,598.81.

Absolute is a leader in Endpoint Resilience solutions and the industry’s only undeletable defense platform embedded in over a half-billion devices. Enabling a permanent digital tether between the endpoint and the enterprise who distributed it, Absolute provides IT and Security organizations with complete connectivity, visibility, and control, whether a device is on or off the corporate network, and empowers them with Self-Healing Endpoint®️ security to ensure mission-critical apps remain healthy and deliver intended value.

