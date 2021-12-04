Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Truist

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Truist from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.63% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $21.03 on Thursday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In other news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at $991,679.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 6,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $223,460 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 18.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.