Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Update

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 587,000 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the October 31st total of 435,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 21,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $2.46 on Friday. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 million, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.13. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.26%.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

