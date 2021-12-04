Adam Sragovicz Acquires 500 Shares of Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Stock

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) CFO Adam Sragovicz purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ SQFT opened at $3.68 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This is a boost from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQFT. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 62,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 45,747 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Separately, Aegis lowered their price objective on shares of Presidio Property Trust from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

