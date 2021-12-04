AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) CEO Stephen P. Griggs Buys 50,000 Shares

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AHCO stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. AdaptHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 10.2% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,103,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,737,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,168,000 after purchasing an additional 566,410 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 31.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,074,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,884,000 after purchasing an additional 977,601 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 13.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,583,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,801,000 after purchasing an additional 307,462 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter valued at about $53,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

