Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,703. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 0.36.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $372,281.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,176.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,425 shares of company stock worth $2,156,559. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

