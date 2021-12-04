Add.xyz Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17,846.00 (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. During the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Add.xyz coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000719 BTC on popular exchanges. Add.xyz has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $17,846.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00041169 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.90 or 0.00237837 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Add.xyz Coin Profile

ADD is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 8,296,071 coins. The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

