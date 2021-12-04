AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,568,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

NYSE:WSM opened at $181.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.65. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.75 and a 12 month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $3,130,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $501,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,986,066 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.35.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.