AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

NASDAQ LAND opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $981.83 million, a P/E ratio of -82.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.60. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.18.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.0452 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -154.29%.

Gladstone Land Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

