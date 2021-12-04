AdvisorNet Financial Inc Makes New Investment in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

RDVY opened at $49.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.96. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $38.63 and a 12 month high of $52.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

