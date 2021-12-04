AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 3,423 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) by 492.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 154.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $58.17 and a 1 year high of $61.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.32.

