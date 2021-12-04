AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,431 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 723.8% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 69.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $81.64 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $78.83 and a 1-year high of $92.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.11.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.