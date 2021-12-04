AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 320 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,941,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,605,728,000 after buying an additional 2,253,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,861,000 after buying an additional 1,711,312 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,151,000 after buying an additional 871,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,905,000 after buying an additional 711,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $4,490,289.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STLD opened at $59.37 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.77 and a 12 month high of $74.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day moving average is $63.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.