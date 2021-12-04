AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of AerCap by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,814,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,792,000 after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AerCap by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,552,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,756,000 after purchasing an additional 244,166 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of AerCap by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,133,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,789,000 after purchasing an additional 440,556 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,053,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,318,000 after purchasing an additional 147,118 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in AerCap by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,994,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,912,000 after acquiring an additional 35,335 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AER opened at $55.58 on Friday. AerCap has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $71.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day moving average is $56.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AerCap will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

