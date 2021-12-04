Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Agile Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,072.43% and a negative return on equity of 231.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

AGRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.38.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 5,734,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,874,376.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 17,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,379. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $54.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.93. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

