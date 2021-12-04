Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.78.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 27,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $621,822.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,236 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter worth $19,136,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter worth $8,267,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter worth $296,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter worth $42,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGTI traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 159,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

