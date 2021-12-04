Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.58 Per Share (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.52. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion.

AEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$91.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$122.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, August 30th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cormark dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$92.90.

AEM stock opened at C$62.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$15.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.55. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$60.27 and a twelve month high of C$97.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$67.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$74.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.78%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.