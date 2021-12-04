AIOZ Network Price Reaches $0.72 on Major Exchanges (AIOZ)

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. AIOZ Network has a market cap of $145.91 million and $5.46 million worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AIOZ Network coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AIOZ Network has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AIOZ Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00041215 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.90 or 0.00239434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AIOZ Network Coin Profile

AIOZ Network (CRYPTO:AIOZ) is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,531,780 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

Buying and Selling AIOZ Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIOZ Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AIOZ Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AIOZ Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AIOZ Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.