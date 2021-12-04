Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

AFLYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a €4.50 ($5.11) price objective on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HSBC downgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 65,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,143. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.55. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.94.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.